Wind and other potential weather today

The weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Paducah for Western Kentucky highlights several important alerts:
- Wind Advisory: In effect from 8 AM to 7 PM CDT, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph. Travel hazards and potential power outages are expected.
- Heightened Fire Danger: A Red Flag Warning is in place from 11 AM to 8 PM due to strong winds, dry vegetation, and low humidity.
- Severe Storm Risk: Showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening, with the potential for damaging winds, large hail, and possibly a tornado. The highest risk is in northwest Kentucky.