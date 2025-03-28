Travis speaking Saturday at Vietnam ceremony in Fredonia

|JT Travis in a Press file photo
The event, hosted by the Fredonia Valley Heritage Society and Fredonia American Legion Post 103, will begin at 1 p.m. at the Fredonia Valley Veterans Memorial. It coincides with National Vietnam War Veterans Day — designated by federal law to be observed each year on March 29.
The public is invited to attend. All Vietnam War veterans in attendance will be recognized and presented with a commemorative challenge coin. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. A flyover by an Air Evac helicopter is also planned, and gifts will be given away through a drawing, including an engraved brick to be placed at the memorial and a copy of Veterans of the Fredonia Valley.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day marks the March 29, 1973, disestablishment of the U.S. Military Assistance Command, Vietnam, and the departure of the last U.S. combat troops. Around that same time, Hanoi released the final group of its acknowledged American prisoners of war.
The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration honors all veterans who served on active duty from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975 — whether in-country, in-theater, or stationed elsewhere — as well as their families. The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates between six and seven million U.S. Vietnam veterans are living today, along with millions of their family members.
Challenge coins and engraved bricks will be available for purchase at the event. Each $25 coin sold helps provide a free coin to a veteran. Bricks are $50.
Organizers encourage all Americans to thank Vietnam veterans for their service and sacrifice.
“You answered the call of duty with bravery and selflessness, and we will never forget all you’ve done to keep us safe and free,” organizers stated. “On behalf of a grateful nation, thank you — from the bottom of our hearts.”
According to the latest Census figures, therea e 274 Vietnam veterans living in Caldwell County, 214 in Crittenden and over 75,000 in Kentucky.