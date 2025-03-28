Travis speaking Saturday at Vietnam ceremony in Fredonia

Croft joins KY Court of Honor Jimmy Croft along with family and supporters from Crittenden and Livingston counties. Jimmy Croft, the all-time winningest boys basketball c...

NCAA PREVIEW | UK v TN | By Trace Derrrington LISTEN NOW ---------------------- MARCH MADNESS BONUS PODCAST ---------------------- Tipoff 6:39pm in Indianapolis FRIDAY, MARCH 28 No. 3 Se...

FIRST NEWS NOW | News and Sports powered by First United Bank LISTEN NOW ----------------------- Special Sports Analyst and Former Rocket Trace Derrington helps us break down the Wildcats win over Illin...

Two highway projects will disrupt traffic next week Two highway closures are set to impact Crittenden County motorists next week, including a months-long bridge project on Dam 50 Road and a br...