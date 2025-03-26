Electronic subscription price increase

As of the first of this month, the price of The Crittenden Press newspaper increased to $2 per issue. All electronic subscription rates have now been updated to reflect a price increase, but by a lower percentage than the single-copy rate.
We truly regret having to raise our prices, but in today’s economic climate – faced with ongoing inflation, particularly rising postage, newsprint and insurance costs – this adjustment is necessary in order to continue publishing the paper you count on each week.
It is worth noting that this is our first significant across-the-board increase in many years, and the first single-copy price increase in more than 20 years.
For those looking for the most economical way to stay informed, our email edition remains the best value. It is delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday around noon with a convenient link to the full newspaper. It may not feel the same, but it looks just like our traditional version.
Access to our website, The-Press.com, remains free for breaking news, sports and other community information, such as election results, court news and more.
If you would like to switch your subscription type or have any questions about the new rates, please call our office at 270-965-3191 during regular business hours or email us at thepress@the-press.com.
Thank you for your continued support and understanding. As one of the very last family-owned newspapers in all of western Kentucky, we remain devoted to this community and enjoy bringing you news, sports and information – and perhaps as importantly, chronicling for posterity. Our mission includes writing an accurate history of our county.