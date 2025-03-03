Sen. Jason Howell | Legislative Update

From there, the kids explored the state Capitol, participated in a scavenger hunt, played on a static display provided by the Kentucky National Guard, and tested their skills on flight simulators courtesy of the Kentucky Aviation Museum. After enjoying lunch, they were welcomed into the Senate chamber, where they assisted with the final filing of legislation and experienced floor proceedings firsthand.
Military Kids Day is always a special occasion which offers these remarkable young people well-deserved recognition for their sacrifices as part of military families. We hope they leave Frankfort knowing their contributions are valued and, perhaps, that some of them may one day return—not as guests, but as state lawmakers, championing this event for the next generation of military families.
Several bills cleared the Senate in week five.
SB 22 updates licensing and enforcement standards for cosmetologists and estheticians, to improve access to the profession while strengthening oversight. The bill expands testing opportunities for individuals seeking licensure and allows professionals from U.S. territories to obtain reciprocal licenses in Kentucky. It also enhances enforcement by permitting penalties beyond warnings for businesses that knowingly employ unlicensed nail technicians. Additionally, it removes the requirement that the Board of Cosmetology’s executive director be a licensed cosmetologist which broadens the pool of qualified candidates for the role.
SB 57 targets excessive speeding while funding key health care initiatives. It defines "super speeders" as drivers exceeding the speed limit by 25 mph on any highway. Offenders face a $200 fine, with revenues allocated to trauma care (40 percent), rural hospital preservation (20 percent), EMS education (30 percent), and school AEDs (10 percent). Unpaid fines result in license suspension. These measures aim to improve road safety and support critical healthcare services statewide.
SB 60 protects religious freedom by prohibiting government actions substantially burdening an individual’s religious exercise. It defines substantial burdens, including withholding benefits, imposing penalties, or restricting access to programs or facilities. Exceptions are allowed only if the government proves a compelling interest and uses the least restrictive means. Individuals with violated religious rights can seek relief, including damages and legal fees. The bill applies to all government actions, past and future, and waives governmental immunity for violations. A severability clause ensures the law remains effective even if parts are invalidated.
SB 65 nullifies two administrative regulations related to Medicaid services that were found deficientduring the 2024 legislative interim. The bill ensures that unapproved or problematic policies are ineffective by voiding these regulations. The bill also includes an emergency clause to make it effective immediately upon passage and prevent regulatory uncertainty or disruptions in Medicaid services, making it effective immediately upon passage.
SB 83 ensures KEES eligibility for homeschool graduates by allowing a mechanism for ACT scores to determine GPA and align them with graduates of certified schools who qualify based on GPA and ACT performance. Currently, homeschooled students receive only ACT-based awards, which limits their scholarship potential. This update recognizes their academic achievements and provides equal access to KEES funds so all students, regardless of educational path, have the same opportunities for postsecondary support.
SB 100 requires tobacco and vape retailers to obtain a state license, with annual fees and escalating fines for underage sales up to license revocation after four violations. Distributors cannot supply revoked retailers; half of fines fund youth vaping education. The Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) will enforce the law with unannounced inspections, and citations must be tied to the retail location. The bill prohibits licensed tobacco, nicotine, and vape retailers from selling nitrous oxide bans to individuals, especially those under 21, and implements penalties for violations. It also repeals outdated enforcement provisions. If it becomes law, it would take effect Jan. 1, 2026.
SB 120 aims to protect student-athletes by requiring them to sign consent forms that include detailed information on abuse reporting. This initiative seeks to empower students with the knowledge and resources necessary to identify and report abusive behavior and foster a safer environment in educational athletics.
SB 129 streamlines the purchase of blighted, vacant, and abandoned properties to encourage redevelopment, restore productive use, and generate tax revenue. It authorizes certain state and local government agencies, quasi-governmental entities, and qualified nonprofit organizations to acquire these properties through a defined purchasing process. The bill also establishes oversight by the Department of Revenue to ensure compliance with applicable requirements.
SB 145 relates to Kentucky’s retail installment contract laws, particularly for motor vehicle and other financed purchases. It adjusts the maximum delinquency and collection charge for non-motor vehicle retail installment contracts, increasing the cap from $10 to $15 to align with motor vehicle financing rules. The bill also shortens the waiting period for charging delinquency fees on motor vehicle installment contracts with payment periods under 28 days, allowing fees to be applied after three days instead of 10. These changes ensure consistency across financing agreements while maintaining consumer protections.
SB 169 strengthens law enforcement’s ability to investigate child exploitation, harassment, and stalking in the digital age by modernizing administrative subpoena authority. The bill expands the attorney general’s and Kentucky State Police commissioner’s ability to issue administrative subpoenas for digital records in cases involving these crimes and allow access to certain records from internet providers, social networks, mobile payment services, and cloud storage providers to help identify offenders. However, it maintains due process protections by requiring a warrant for more sensitive data, such as emails, passwords, and account content. The legislation also grants individuals the right to challenge subpoenas in district court to ensure legal oversight while requiring the confidentiality of obtained records and mandating their destruction if no legal case follows within a reasonable timeframe.
SB 178 reorganizes the Education and Labor Cabinet to enhance vocational rehabilitation, apprenticeship services, and workforce talent recruitment and retention in the commonwealth. It codifies the transfer of the Division of Program Policy and Support from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to the Education and Labor Cabinet within the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation. Additionally, it renames the Office of Employer and Apprentice Services to the Office of Industry and Apprenticeship Services. It places the Division of Apprenticeship and the Division of Workforce Talent within this newly named office.
SB 201 modifies the appointment process for administrative law judges within the Department of Workers’ Claims and Workers’ Compensation Board members for greater stability and security for appointees as they transition into their roles. By providing safeguards for these positions, the bill strengthens the system and expands the pool of qualified candidates, improving the department's overall effectiveness.
Senate Joint Resolution 28 seeks to remove the reformulated gasoline (RFG) requirement in Jefferson, Oldham, and Bullitt Counties to provide relief at the pump, support consumers and businesses, and ensure Kentucky’s fuel policies align with economic and environmental needs. It requests the Governor petition the EPA to remove the RFG requirements in these counties. It directs the Energy and Environment Cabinet to revise the state air quality implementation plan accordingly so the revisions meet specified requirements. The Cabinet must report on the status of these revisions to the Interim Joint Committee on Natural Resources and Energy by October 31.
SJR 55 directs Kentucky's public postsecondary institutions to take action against rising antisemitism on campuses. By Jan. 1, 2026, institutions must adopt policies to combat antisemitism within their institution—with respect to the First Amendment—and use as guidance the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism, with implementation required at least through June 30, 2028. Policies must include student notifications about their civil rights and legal protections, recognition of Jewish student organizations as community resources, defunding of student groups that support terrorist organizations, and data collection on antisemitism-related reports, investigations, and legal actions. Institutions must report this data annually to the Council on Postsecondary Education, which will publish and submit findings to the legislature. The resolution ensures ongoing accountability by requiring reports until July 1, 2028, and mandates the resolution's distribution to key state educational leaders.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 61 establishes the Make America Healthy Again Kentucky Task Force, aligning with President Donald Trump’s MAHA movement to improve health outcomes in Kentucky. The resolution addresses rising rates of chronic diseases and obesity by promoting better nutrition, increased physical activity, and public health initiatives. The task force will encourage healthier lifestyles, expand public nutrition awareness, reduce environmental health risks, and enhance public input on state health policies. Composed of elected members of the Kentucky General Assembly, the task force will meet monthly during the 2025 Interim and submit recommendations to the Governor and other policymakers by December 1.
