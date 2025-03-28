Croft joins KY Court of Honor

|Jimmy Croft along with family and supporters from
Crittenden and Livingston counties.
Jimmy Croft, the all-time winningest boys basketball coach in Crittenden County High School history and a Rocket Hall of Famer, was recognized today at Rupp Arena as part of the Sweet 16 Boys Basketball Tournament by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches Court of Honor.
Croft coached the Rockets at his alma mater from 1995 to 2005. When he took the job, Crittenden hadn’t had a winning season in more than 20 years. Over a 10-year period, his squads won 138 games and lost 117. In 1998, Croft and his Rockets won the Fifth District championship — one of only two CCHS has won since 1957. Croft’s 2000 Rockets won 20 games for the first time since Marion and Crittenden consolidated schools in the 1950s.
Croft was head coach of the Lady Rockets from 1985 to 1990 with a 61-51 record. He was boys’ head coach at Livingston from 2006 to 2011 with a 56-67 record. Croft was also an assistant coach at CCHS and at Trigg County, when his son Payton was head coach there. Croft’s career head coaching record is 255-235 over 20 years, and he coached 16 more years as an assistant.