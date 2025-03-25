Cattle prices are up across Southeast

Cattle prices surged to new records last week, with five-weight steer average prices in Mississippi exceeding $321 per hundredweight (cwt). Kentucky reported averages above $332 per cwt, while Oklahoma City reached $354 per cwt – marking a sharp increase from year-ago levels, according to a newsletter published regularly by Josh Maples of the Mississippi Extension Service. Cull cow and bull prices have also climbed to all-time highs.
The 2025 CME feeder cattle futures contracts have shown exceptional strength, surpassing historical records. The May 2025 CME Feeder Cattle contract closed above $280 per cwt on Friday, March 14, while the September 2025 contract ended the week above $283 per cwt. These new highs eclipse the previous record of $241, set during the 2014-2015 period.
This upward trend reflects strong market confidence in cattle prices for 2025. The latest USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) project live cattle prices to average $200 per cwt in 2025, up from $187 in 2024.
Many Southeastern producers currently have calves on the ground with plans to sell later this year. Given the optimistic market outlook, experts suggest considering price risk management strategies. Tools such as futures and options trading, Livestock Risk Protection (LRP), and forward contracting could help producers secure favorable prices while safeguarding against potential market declines.