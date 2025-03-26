KSP offers Youth Academy Program

Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) are encouraging young Kentuckians interested in a career in law enforcement to apply for the second annual Youth Academy Program. The weeklong camp, set for July 21–25, 2025, at Trooper Island Camp on Dale Hollow Lake, is designed to introduce participants to law enforcement principles while fostering leadership skills and physical fitness.
“The Kentucky State Police Youth Academy Program offers an outstanding opportunity for young Kentuckians to gain firsthand experience in law enforcement,” Beshear said. “By supporting those who want to pursue a career in law enforcement, Kentucky will continue to be a national leader in public safety.”
Applications are now open for Kentuckians ages 16–17, with a deadline of June 10. The program is free to participants.
KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. emphasized the importance of early engagement in law enforcement career development. “By engaging with young Kentuckians early, we are helping them explore career options and choose the path that best aligns with their goals,” he said.
Throughout the week, participants will engage in a variety of activities, including training in forensic techniques, crime scene analysis and commercial vehicle enforcement. They will also take part in team-building exercises and learn about core law enforcement values and ethics.
Trooper Island Camp Commander Scott Ferrell noted the success of last year’s inaugural program, which graduated 23 participants from 17 counties across the state. “Having the opportunity to watch young individuals grow, learn and develop leadership skills through this innovative program is truly rewarding,” Ferrell said.
According to the national Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Office, youth law enforcement academies are an effective tool for recruiting future officers while providing essential education on public safety.
KSP remains committed to strengthening its workforce to better reflect Kentucky’s diverse communities and enhance public safety. Those interested in applying for the Youth Academy Program can find more information on the KSP website.