Deputy shoots man in Christian County

A Christian County man was fatally shot by law enforcement early Sunday after allegedly opening fire on deputies responding to a domestic violence call.
The Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville said it was asked by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the officer-involved shooting, which occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Clark Store Sinking Fork Road in Crofton.
According to a preliminary investigation, deputies arrived at the scene after receiving a report of a physical domestic violence incident. Upon their arrival, Patrick J. Martinez, 39, of Crofton, began shooting at law enforcement. Deputies returned fire, striking Martinez, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSP, which investigates officer-involved shootings statewide, said it will not release further details until witnesses have been interviewed and key facts have been gathered. The length of the investigation will depend on the complexity of the case.