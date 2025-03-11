Wilson Farm Road home destroyed by fire

A Marion couple lost their home last night when a fire broke out around 11 p.m., on the back porch. Flames had engulfed the entire structure by the time firefighters arrived.
Crittenden County Fire Department was the first on the scene at the home of Randy and Phyllis Flahardy on Wilson Farm Road.
Fire Chief Scott Hurley said that the interior of the home was gutted by fire. He said the Flahardys, their grandson and pet dog were able to escape unharmed thanks to fire alarms inside the house.
Firemen and equipment from Marion Fire Department, Salem Fire and Rescue and Sheridan Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene. Fireman were at the location until around 3:30 a.m.