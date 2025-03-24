Two highway projects will disrupt traffic next week

Two highway closures are set to impact Crittenden County motorists next week, including a months-long bridge project on Dam 50 Road and a brief U.S. 60 shutdown.
Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, March 31, KY 387 (Dam 50 Road) will close at mile point 0.77 for construction of a new bridge over Crooked Creek, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure — about three-quarters of a mile east of KY 91 — will block access to KY 91 for most residents along the 3-mile stretch of KY 387 closest to Dam 50 at Riverview Park.
There will be no marked detour, so drivers, including local farmers and Riverview Park visitors, should use Cotton Patch Road and KY 654 as an alternate route.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will also close a section of US 60 between Salem and Marion starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 1. The closure, scheduled to coincide with Crittenden County Schools’ spring break, will be between KY 855 and KY 297 in the New Salem area. Crews will remove and replace a concrete box culvert at the 1.13-mile marker that carries a tributary of Dry Fork Creek beneath the highway. Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 2, weather permitting.