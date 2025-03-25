Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Controlled Burns on Area WMAs

 🔥🌿 Prescribed Fires Planned in KY WMAs 🌿🔥

Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources will be working with local officials to conduct prescribed fires in several counties this March & April as part of habitat management on Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs).

✅ Why use fire?

To support healthy ecosystems by: • Boosting nut & fruit production 🌰🍓

• Regenerating oaks 🌳

• Controlling invasive plants 🚫🌿

• Creating open ground space 🌾

🔥 Local Impact 🔥

Prescribed fires are planned in several counties, including:

📍 Livingston County – Livingston County WMA

📍 Union County – Higginson-Henry & Big Rivers WMAs

📍 Crittenden County - Big Rivers WMA

Fire managers will only proceed when conditions are safe and ideal. Portions of WMAs may temporarily close, and signs/gates will mark affected areas. Fires will be carefully monitored until completely out.

💨 If smoke is in the air, protect your health:

🔗 Fires and Your Health | AirNow.gov

🌐 Learn more about Kentucky WMAs:

👉 fw.ky.gov

