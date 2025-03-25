Controlled Burns on Area WMAs

🔥🌿 Prescribed Fires Planned in KY WMAs 🌿🔥
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources will be working with local officials to conduct prescribed fires in several counties this March & April as part of habitat management on Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs).
✅ Why use fire?
To support healthy ecosystems by: • Boosting nut & fruit production 🌰🍓
• Regenerating oaks 🌳
• Controlling invasive plants 🚫🌿
• Creating open ground space 🌾
🔥 Local Impact 🔥
Prescribed fires are planned in several counties, including:
📍 Livingston County – Livingston County WMA
📍 Union County – Higginson-Henry & Big Rivers WMAs
📍 Crittenden County - Big Rivers WMA
Fire managers will only proceed when conditions are safe and ideal. Portions of WMAs may temporarily close, and signs/gates will mark affected areas. Fires will be carefully monitored until completely out.
💨 If smoke is in the air, protect your health:
🔗 Fires and Your Health | AirNow.gov
🌐 Learn more about Kentucky WMAs:
👉 fw.ky.gov
