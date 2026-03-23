Another bridge sees weight limit drop

|Jackson School Rd. Bridge over Dry Branch
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has ordered a 3-ton weight limit on the Jackson School Road bridge over Dry Fork Livingston Creek following a structural review of the bridge’s substructure.
The restriction effectively limits the bridge to passenger vehicles, preventing use by school buses, farm equipment, emergency vehicles and other heavy traffic.
The posting comes on the heels of a similar action late last week involving the Chapel Hill Road bridge over Crooked Creek, which was reduced to a 13-ton limit. That change has already forced adjustments to at least one Crittenden County Schools bus route, adding time and mileage for students.
Updated signage for both bridges is has been installed
The back-to-back restrictions are raising concerns about transportation impacts across the county, particularly in rural areas where alternate routes can be limited.
More details on both bridge postings and their local impact will be included in an upcoming edition of The Crittenden Press.
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