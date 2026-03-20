ROUTE CHANGE | BRIDGE WEIGHT REDUCTION

|The illustration is a file photo
from when work was going on
to rebuild the bridge in late 2023.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials on March 18 ordered the bridge posted at 13 tons for all vehicles because of the load rating of the superstructure, according to a cabinet memo provided to local officials.
Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said the bridge had previously been posted at 18 tons. He said the structure was rebuilt just over 2 years ago in the winter of 2023 by Crown Paving under specifications approved by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, but a newer approach to inspecting abutments and the standards they must meet appears to have factored into the latest review and lower weight limit.
The county expects signs reflecting the new limit to be installed right away.
Crittenden County Schools Transportation Director Wayne Winters said the change will affect at least one bus route because loaded school buses weigh about 17 tons and will no longer be able to cross the bridge. Winters said the revised route will require the bus to travel to Crayne, back to Earl Patmore Road and then back to Crayne, adding both time and mileage.
The restriction also means heavy farm equipment, fire trucks and many larger service vehicles will be unable to use the bridge.
The bridge is near the Marion City Limits in front of the city's water treatment plant.
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