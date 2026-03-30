City council special meeting Tuesday

Marion City Council will hold a special called meeting at 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 31 at the Crittenden County Office Complex. The meeting was originally scheduled for Marion City Hall but has been relocated because of a trial underway at city hall.
Items on the agenda include confirmation of mayoral appointments to the Marion Planning & Zoning Commission, consideration of issuing a request for proposals for towing and vehicle storage services, and discussion of two resolution, one declaring certain city-owned property as surplus and another designating an agent to handle required documentation for disaster relief and emergency assistance funding.
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