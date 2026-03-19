Grand Opening Ceremony tomorrow

The event, hosted in partnership with the Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the company’s new office at 411 S. Main St. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 4 p.m., followed by an open house. This is at the former Belt Realty location.
Rite Temp offers heating and air conditioning sales, service and installation and is licensed and insured.
The grand opening marks both a change in ownership and the company’s move to its new Main Street location from Mott City. Community members are invited to attend and tour the facility.
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