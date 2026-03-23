Lyon County Sheriff's Activity Report

Among the arrests, deputies on March 15 went to a Saratoga residence to serve an arrest warrant and took Caleb M. Wellborn, 30, of Eddyville into custody on a Lyon District Court bench warrant for failure to appear. While there, Sheriff Brent White identified Michael W. Reed, 47, of Calvert City, as being in violation of parole conditions. A vehicle search reportedly turned up marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Reed was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both men were lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
At Lyon County High School on March 16, School Resource Officer Jason Young investigated a disturbance in a lobby area and determined a 14-year-old male student assaulted another student without provocation, according to the release. The incident led to a second altercation involving the same two students. Young charged the juvenile with fourth-degree assault. The student was removed from school and released to a parent.
Later that evening, Deputy Bobby Beeler stopped a vehicle on Chestnut Oak Road near Green Road and arrested Tonya M. Breaux, 65, of Kuttawa, on a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant for probation violation on a felony offense. She also was charged with failure to wear a seat belt, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On March 18, deputies served a complaint warrant on Brandon S. Ausherman, 35, of Eddyville, charging him with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft by deception, including cold checks. Authorities allege he passed counterfeit currency at businesses in Kuttawa and said he is accused of similar offenses in Christian County. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
Also on March 18, deputies served a Warren District Court bench warrant on Jessie A. Pytko, 37, of Bowling Green, charging her with nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines. She faces extradition to Warren County.
On March 19, Deputy Josh Travis served a Lyon District Court bench warrant on Justice M. Cordova, 31, of Salem, charging her with nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines. She was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
Deputies also investigated a two-vehicle, non-injury crash March 21 at the intersection of Ky. 93, Ky. 293 and Ky. 1055. According to the sheriff’s office, Dakota J. Shaw, 22, of Carrollton, Ga., was driving a 2014 GMC Sierra and failed to yield at a stop sign on Ky. 1055, pulling into the path of a northbound 2011 GMC Acadia driven by Eric S. Johnson, 60, of Eddyville. No injuries were reported. Kuttawa’s fire chief assisted at the scene.
No comments:
Post a Comment