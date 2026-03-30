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Monday, March 30, 2026
C-PLANT | Monday NewsCast
LISTEN NOW
On Today's show with visit with Lee Conrad
to discuss a very uncomfortable yet urgent topic.
Conrad is outgoing chair of the
National Mental Health Alliance in Kentucky
and a Crittenden County native.
By
Crittenden Press Online
at
March 30, 2026
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