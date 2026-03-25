LWK coming to Marion Thursday

MARION, Ky. – Crittenden County officials and business leaders will host Leadership West Kentucky for a daylong community and industry tour Thursday, March 26, beginning at Marion Methodist Church and traveling to multiple sites across Crittenden and Livingston counties.
The agenda includes stops at Riley Tool and Machine, the Marion-Crittenden County James C. Johnson Regional Airport, Fohs Hall and the Ben E. Clement Mineral Museum, along with tours in Salem of the Crittenden Livingston Water District treatment plant and Pine Bluff Sand and Gravel’s Cumberland River Quarry. The day also features lunch and speakers at Deer Lakes Golf Course Clubhouse and will conclude with an afterhours gathering at The Wake Club at Lighthouse Landing in Grand Rivers.
Leadership West Kentucky is an affiliate of West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance (WKRCA), a formal alliance of chambers of commerce in 14 counties in far western Kentucky. Its purpose is to provide a unified voice for local businesses in the region and to serve as a catalyst for regional leadership and action, bringing together resources for legislative, educational, infrastructure and economic development advocacy.
Member counties are Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall, and Trigg. Each year, applicants from every county apply to be part of the LWK tour.
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