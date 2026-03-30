Legislative Update | Sen. Jason Howell

Three pieces of legislation I sponsored have made it to the governor’s desk for signature this week.
Senate Bill (SB) 5 makes it easier for Kentucky schools to buy fresh, local food by removing certain bidding rules and defining what counts as “Kentucky-grown.” It supports student health and boosts local farming. The bill allows school boards and districts to work more directly with in-state farmers to bring nutritious food into school meals. The measure supports student health, strengthens local agriculture and advances the broader Food is Medicine initiative led by Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell. The bill takes effect immediately upon its filing with the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office.
SB 73 lets small Kentucky producers make and sell tallow- and pork-based cosmetic products from home under state safety rules, thus supporting local entrepreneurship. It adds rules for farm-based poultry sales and further protects working livestock dogs. Local governments can collaborate with nonprofits to care for stray horses with liability protections, too.
SB 158 sets clear rules to protect consumers when buying optional financial products tied to vehicle purchases, such as debt cancellation or value protection plans. The bill ensures these products are optional, clearly disclosed and priced separately from loan interest. It prevents lenders or dealers from requiring consumers to purchase them as a condition of financing or a vehicle sale. The bill stipulates that vehicle value protection agreements are not insurance products and must be disclosed as such, applies enforcement under Kentucky’s Consumer Protection Act and establishes additional regulatory standards for these agreements. There is now a regulatory framework for credit personal property insurance, including limits on coverage, consumer disclosure requirements and oversight by the Department of Insurance. The legislation applies to new agreements beginning Jan. 1, 2027.
Other bills are moving quickly between the House and Senate as lawmakers work through a wide range of policy issues before sending legislation to the governor for consideration. The volume and variety of proposals reflect the broad scope of issues the Kentucky General Assembly has taken up this year, from education and workforce initiatives to regulatory oversight, economic policy and public safety.
In even-numbered years, the General Assembly meets for 60 legislative days, and we are now approaching the final portion of that calendar. Over the coming days, legislation passed by both chambers will move through the governor’s review period, when bills may be signed into law, vetoed or allowed to become law without a signature.
Lawmakers will then return for the final legislative days of the session to consider any vetoes and complete the remaining work before adjourning sine die, and formally closing the 2026 session on April 15.
One major piece of unfinished business remains the state budget, which outlines Kentucky’s spending priorities for the next two fiscal years. Budget negotiations are continuing as lawmakers work to reach anagreement that reflects responsible fiscal planning while supporting priorities across the commonwealth.
While the final days of session often bring long hours and complex decisions, they also represent the culmination of months of work aimed at addressing issues that are important to Kentucky families, communities and businesses.
Below are several other measures that advanced through the legislative process this week.
House Bill (HB) 4 creates a new crime for grooming minors, targeting behavior that will affect a child for future sexual abuse. It sets stricter penalties depending on the circumstances of the victim and offender. The bill also protects normal, appropriate interactions (like parenting or teaching) and clarifies sentences for grooming run at the same time as related offenses.
HB 7 allows schools to install cameras on buses to catch drivers who don’t stop when students are getting on or off. It creates a clear system for issuing fines and handling disputes while making sure recorded images are only used for this purpose. The bill also increases penalties for violations but says these offenses won’t add points to a driver’s record.
HB 10 increases oversight of executive branch actions during the transition period before a new governor takes office. The bill requires review of certain legal settlements, limits noncompetitive contracts and late-term personnel changes, preserves records for incoming administrations and expands confirmation requirements and travel transparency for constitutional officers.
HB 58 sets statewide rules for how automated license plate reader (ALPR) technology can be used. It aims to protect privacy by limiting how data is collected, shared, and stored—generally capping storage at 90 days and banning sales to unauthorized parties. The bill still allows ALPR use for things like law enforcement, toll collection, fraud prevention and recovering stolen vehicles, but requires agencies to be transparent and face penalties for misuse.
HB 67 updates Kentucky’s school electronic communication law by clarifying when school employees and volunteers may contact students outside official communication systems. The bill focuses the policy on private electronic communication, updates parental consent requirements and provides exceptions for emergencies, field trips and work-based learning. Senate changes also add school financial transparency provisions and clarify exemptions for school resource officers and directors of pupil personnel.
HB 78 establishes liability protections for firearm manufacturers and sellers against certain lawsuits arising from the criminal misuse of firearms or ammunition and grants enforcement authority to the attorney general.
HB 139 modernizes Kentucky’s election laws by raising campaign contribution limits, improving election administration, tightening voter ID rules and allowing data sharing with federal agencies to verify voter eligibility. It clarifies that political parties can speak on nonpartisan judicial races without changing their nonpartisan nature.
SB 185 creates a long-term plan to help strengthen and stabilize Kentucky State University while keeping its identity as a historically Black land-grant school. It gives leaders more authority to fix financial and operational issues, therefore increasing oversight and transparency. The bill also shifts the university toward more workforce-focused programs, which improves accountability and student success efforts.
HB 189 sets rules about where people can be along state roadways to improve safety. It allows exceptions for emergencies and for workers like first responders and utility crews. Pedestrians can still use designated areas like sidewalks and crosswalks. Local governments can create limited exceptions while the state sets consistent safety standards.
HB 253 improves reading instruction by requiring schools to use proven, research-based methods like phonics and phasing out less effective approaches. It also requires K-5 teacher/staff training and updates to preparation programs. The bill adds student safety measures by banning nondisclosure agreements related to abuse and requiring schools to track misconduct.
HB 257 overhauls the system of assessment and accountability in Kentucky public schools. It adjusts the state portion of the assessments while still complying with federal mandates for testing and school accountability. In addition, it creates a definition for “locally developed indicators of quality” that are measures created or adopted by a local school district that are aligned with academic standards, allow students to demonstrate their ability to apply grade-appropriate knowledge and skill in real world applications, and may include additional locally identified indicators related to priorities established by the local community.
HB 398 ensures the Public Service Commission can approve how utilities charge customers for taking old power plants out of service.
HB 490 allows public postsecondary institutions to remove faculty members for bona fide financial reasons, such as financial exigency, low program enrollment or budget misalignment, with notice and an opportunity for the faculty member to respond.
HB 627 increases the allowable medical expense for funeral, cremation or burial from $1,000 to $5,000. Increasing the allowable weekly reimbursement for work loss and other loss from $200 to $500. Require medical expenses to be billed within 180 days of the product. Allow the attorney general with concurrent jurisdiction in the investigation and prosecution of insurance fraud
HB 657 requires background checks for new, reinstated, or out-of-state license applicants while keeping results private and limiting fees. It prohibits checks for renewals, with boards reviewing results before granting practice across state lines.
HB 658 requires the Transportation Cabinet to update regulations extending the allowable duration of a limited commercial driver’s license in line with federal standards. The bill also incorporates provisions from SB 7 to allow, but not require, a convenience fee of up to $25.
HB 669 requires the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to determine whether children in state custody are receiving or eligible for federal benefits, including Social Security or veterans’ survivor benefits. The bill also creates the Success Sequence Savings and Disbursement Plan to manage those funds and directs the cabinet to implement the program through administrative regulations.
HB 781 requires the cabinet to create a SNAP education and training plan that helps people improve job skills, find work and build healthy work habits through partnerships with public and private organizations.
It is an honor to represent our community in Frankfort, and I appreciate the many conversations I’ve had with constituents throughout this session. Your perspectives help shape the work we do here, and I anticipate continuing that work on your behalf. If you have questions about legislation or where bills are in the process, please reach out to me at jason.howell@kylegislature.gov or call me by phone at 502-564-8100.
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Sen. Jason Howell, R-Murray, represents the 1st Senate District, including Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon, and Trigg Counties. Howell serves as chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee and co-chairs the Tobacco Settlement Committee. He is vice chair on the License and Occupation Standing Committee and the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committees. He is a member of the Senate Committees on Banking and Insurance, and Economic Development, Tourism, and Labor. Additionally, Howell serves on the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee and the Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee.
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