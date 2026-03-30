Murder trial ends abruptly with plea deal

Paris, 41, was accused of shooting his father during an argument in the winter of 2022.
Pictured is defendant Timothy Paris shaking hands with this attorney Richard Walls.
What had been scheduled as a four-day trial concluded in less than two days, bringing a sudden close to a case that has drawn significant attention across the community.
For full details on how the case unfolded and what led to the agreement, see this week’s edition of The Crittenden Press. Visit our website to subscribe for full access.
Pictured is defendant Timothy Paris shaking hands with this attorney Richard Walls.
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