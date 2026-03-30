Monday, March 30, 2026

Murder trial ends abruptly with plea deal

MARION, Ky. – After more than four years of waiting, the Timothy Paris murder trial came to an unexpected and abrupt end Monday when a plea deal was reached midway through the proceedings.

Paris, 41, was accused of shooting his father during an argument in the winter of 2022.

What had been scheduled as a four-day trial concluded in less than two days, bringing a sudden close to a case that has drawn significant attention across the community.

For full details on how the case unfolded and what led to the agreement, see this week’s edition of The Crittenden Press. Visit our website to subscribe for full access.

Pictured is defendant Timothy Paris shaking hands with this attorney Richard Walls.
 

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