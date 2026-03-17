Tree giveaway at Conservation District

|A mature white pine
Distribution will take place at the district office, 118 E. Bellville St., Marion. A total of 1,200 trees will be available.
This year’s selection includes baldcypress, pecan, pawpaw, hazelnut, eastern redbud and yellow poplar. The Kentucky Division of Forestry has also matched the district’s purchases with additional seedlings, including white pine, bur oak and northern red oak.
Trees will be packaged two per bag, with a limit of six bags, or 12 trees, per person. Residents from throughout Crittenden County, both urban and rural, are encouraged to participate.
The conservation district said the annual program helps maintain the county’s strong forest resources while encouraging the re-establishment of wildlife habitat.
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