Murder trial continues today in Marion

Paris, 41, is charged with killing his 80-year-old father, Jerry Paris, on Feb. 28, 2022, at the elder Paris’ home off Blackburn Church Road in rural eastern Crittenden County. Investigators allege that Paris shot his father twice with a .41-caliber handgun during a confrontation at the residence. He has been held on a $1 million bond since his arrest.
A jury was seated Friday morning, and a number of witnesses testified for the prosecution in the afternoon, including law enforcement officers who responded to the scene after a 911 call from the victim’s other son, Eric Paris, who lives in Henderson.
A 911 recording made to Marion emergency dispatch was entered into evidence on the trial’s first day.
Testimony and recordings indicate that the defendant and his father had gotten into an altercation on the night before the fatal shooting. Both of Jerry Paris’ adult sons were at the Crittenden County home when it happened, along with a grandchild. The defendant had a shotgun in his hand during that initial encounter, according to testimony.
After Timothy Paris and his father were separated, the defendant’s brother and his family returned home to Henderson. The next day, Eric Paris attempted to reach his father by phone, but his calls went unanswered. Shortly thereafter, testimony showed that the accused called his brother and admitted he had shot their father.
Former Crittenden County sheriff Wayne Agent testified that when he arrived at the scene and found the elder Paris dead, he also located Timothy Paris at a secondary residence near the victim’s home. The former sheriff testified that the defendant admitted to him that he shot his father.
The prosecution is expected to continue presenting its case this morning when the trial resumes at 8:30 a.m. Expected to testify today are the medical examiner and the case’s lead detective.
The defense did not present an opening statement Friday, opting to defer until the start of its case after the prosecution rests.
Three days this week are set aside for trial.
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