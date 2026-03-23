Use-of-Force Training Simulator at Marion PD

Marion Police Department officer Rome Dickerson participates in a use-of-force training scenario using a video simulation system temporarily set up at Marion City Hall. The simulator projects life-size, interactive situations, ranging from traffic stops to active threats, allowing officers to make split-second decisions in a controlled environment. In this scenario, Dickerson responds to a hallway encounter involving a potentially armed suspect while a second individual lies on the ground, testing judgment, threat assessment and de-escalation skills.
Law enforcement agencies across the country increasingly use these immersive simulators to supplement live training, as they can replicate high-risk encounters without physical danger while tracking reaction time, accuracy and decision-making.
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