Area Braces for More of Winter’s Wrath

|US 60 West between Marion and Salem on Wednesday
As Crittenden and Livingston counties prepare for a winter weather event later this week, residents are urged to take precautions to stay safe and informed. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Paducah, dangerous cold, freezing fog, and significant snowfall are expected to impact the region over the next few days.
FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
What to Expect | Tonight's Cold Weather Advisory:
Wind chills near zero degrees along the I-64 corridor. Dress warmly and limit outdoor exposure.
Freezing Fog and Black Ice Overnight:
A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect from midnight to 9am. Expect reduced visibility and slippery conditions on bridges and overpasses. Drive cautiously.
Winter Weather Alerts for Friday:
Snowfall begins early Friday morning and could last into late Friday night.
Areas under Winter Storm Warnings may see snowfall totals of 4 inches or more.
Marion and Smithland are likely to experience 2–4 inches of snow under a Winter Weather Advisory, but local updates could adjust these totals.
Snow Character and Travel Impacts:
Dry, fluffy snow is anticipated, which may lead to slippery roads. Plan travel with extra caution or delay non-essential trips.
Timing of Snowfall:
Snowfall is expected to start early to mid-morning Friday and continue through late Friday night, tapering off by Saturday morning.