Lyon County Sheriff Activity Report

- On Sunday, January 19, 2025, around 12:17pm, Sheriff Brent White responded to a 2-vehicle collision on US 62 East near the Calhoun Road intersection. The investigation revealed a 2021 Toyota Camry operated by Margaret B. Jamison (76) of Gilbertsville was East on US 62 when she attempted to make a U-turn near the Calhoun Road intersection resulting in a collision with an East bound 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Troy D. Stewart (72) of Princeton. The Eddyville Fire Department extricated Mrs. Jamison and Lyon County EMS transported her to Mercy Health Hospital in Paducah for non-life threatening, incapacitating injuries. A passenger in her vehicle, Stephen L. Jamison (76), was not injured, nor was Mr. Stewart injured.
- On Sunday, January 26, 2025, around 8:25am, Sheriff Brent White responded to a two-vehicle collision at a Kuttawa business. The investigation revealed a 2015 Freightliner semi, driven by Bashir H. Fiqi (37) of Burnsville, MN, was departing a parking lane at Huck’s Travel Center when his trailer in tow collided with a parked 2025 Freightliner, owned by ATS Specialized, Inc. of Porter, IN. No injuries were reported in the collision.