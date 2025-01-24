Lady Rockets beat Whitefield | Advance to semifinals

OWENSBORO, Ky. – In a thrilling overtime quarterfinal game, Crittenden County’s Lady Rockets punched their ticket to the All A Classic semifinals for just the second time in school history, thanks to a clutch three-pointer by junior Elliot Evans.
The Lady Rockets (16-3) now prepare to face a formidable Danville Christian squad, led by 6-foot-5 Louisville commit Kenyan Grace Mbugua, in Saturday’s semifinal at 10:30 a.m.
