Lyon County Sheriff Activity

- On Monday, January 13, 2025, around 7:45am, Sheriff Brent White was dispatched to a single vehicle collision on KY 93 North near Panther Creek Road. The investigation revealed a 2013 GMC Terrain, operated by Joshua W. Guess (41) of Kuttawa, was South on KY 93 when a deer entered his path. He was unable to avoid the collision which caused damage to the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
- On Monday, January 13, 2025, around 9:10am, Sheriff Brent White charged Brian T. Batey (53), an inmate at the Kentucky State Penitentiary, with a Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant for Promoting Contraband-1st Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Persistent Felony Offender-2nd Degree.
- On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, beginning around 12pm and continuing throughout the afternoon, deputies served the following warrants:
- Jackie Gilbert (66) of Harrogate, TN, charged with a Bell District Court bench warrant for Failure to Appear on a shoplifting case.
- Khiry E. Jones (35) of Louisville, charged with a Jefferson District Court bench warrant for Failure to Appear on a traffic related case.
- Bryan K. Willis (42) of Ironton, OH, charged on a Boyd District Court bench warrant for Failure to Pay court costs, fines, fees, or restitution in a receiving stolen property case.
- Gregory L. Powers (50) of Owensboro, charged on a Daviess District Court bench warrant for Failure to Pay court costs, fines, fees, or restitution in a traffic related case.
- On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, around 4pm, Deputy Josh Travis responded to a two-vehicle collision at a Kuttawa business on Vista Drive. His investigation revealed a 2005 Ford Explorer, driven by Nancy T.Ritchason (75) of Kuttawa was in a parking lot and attempting to pull into a marked parking lane when she misjudged the clearance and collided with a 2010 Ford Fusion owned by Glenda R. Moore of Kuttawa. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Thursday, January 16, 2025, around 3:30pm, Deputy Jason Young charged a male juvenile who called another juvenile and left a voicemail identifying himself and threatening to shoot the other juvenile. The juvenile offender was charged with one count of Menacing. The child was released back to the custody of a parent.
- On Saturday, January 18, 2025, around 12:28am, Deputy Josh Travis responded to a single vehicle collision on I-24 near the 42-mile marker. His investigation revealed a 2018 Jeep, Grand Cherokee, driven by Gwendolen A. Baker (44) of Murray, was East bound when the driver dropped off the left shoulder before colliding with a bridge abutment. The vehicle sustained severe damage. Baker received minor head injuries but declined medical transport at the scene. Two other passengers in Baker’s vehicle were not injured. Deputy Shannon Oliver, the Eddyville Fire Department, and Lyon County EMS assisted Deputy Travis at the scene.
- On Sunday, January 19, 2025, Sheriff Brent White charged Dasha’Na R. Carter (25) of Omaha, NE on a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant for Failure to Appear in court as it pertained to a narcotics trafficking offense. Carter was extradited back to Kentucky from Iowa. Carter has been a fugitive from justice since March of 2021. She was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.