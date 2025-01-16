KSP looking for animal cruelty suspect

Tyler James Morgan, 30,, is wanted out of Hopkins, Caldwell, Webster and Union counties as well as Vanderburgh County in Indiana. Morgan’s warrants include:
- 25 counts of Cruelty To Animals-2nd Degree
- Multiple Traffic Violations
- 3 counts of Theft By Failure to Make Required Disposition of Property
- Unlawful Access To Computer-1st Degree
- Fleeing or Evading Police – 3rd Degree
- Fraud/Theft- Value of Property (Vanderburgh County)
Morgan’s Criminal Summonses include:
- Theft By Deception-Include Cold Checks
- Theft By Failure to Make Required Disposition of Property
Tyler J. Morgan is described as a white male, 5’ 8”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Morgan was last seen near the area of Frazer Lane in Nebo, Kentucky.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tyler J. Morgan is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 2 at (270) 676-3313. Citizens may also report tips confidentially through the KSP website Tip Form found here: https://www.kentuckystatepolice.ky.gov/tip