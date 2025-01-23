Thursday, January 23, 2025

School closed • Pep Bus for All A


A pep bus will be traveling to Owensboro for the Lady Rockets' All A Classic second-round appearance. An electronic form sent to all high school students was emailed late Thursday afternoon. the form must be completed by 9 a.m., Friday, Jan. 24. 

The first 40 students signing up for the pep bus will have their game admission paid by Marion Baptist Church.  Questions should be directed to Principal Josh Cook at josh.cook@crittenden.kyschools.us.

Crittenden County Schools will be closed on Friday due to a large number of anticipated absentees as many students, teachers and staff will be going to Owensboro to the support the Lady Rocket basketball in the All A Classic quarterfinal round against Whitefield Academy.

Crittenden County beat Martin County last night in state tournament action. See more under the Sports tab.


Posted by at