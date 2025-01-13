Lyon County Sheriff's Activity

- On Wednesday, January 8, 2025, beginning around 9am and continuing until just after 4pm, deputies arrested and charged the following offenders:
- Paige E. Hill (24) of Princeton on a Caldwell District Court bench warrant for Failure to Appear. She was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center and later transferred to the Caldwell County Jail. Herbert R. Brennan (56) of Nevada on a Lyon District Court bench warrant for Contempt of Court. He is lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- Austin G. Oliver (39) of Eddyville on a Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with Burglary-3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief-1st Degree, and Persistent Felony Offender-1st Degree. He is lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- Tamara Gipson (47) of Eddyville on a Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging her with Perjury-1st Degree. She is lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Wednesday, January 8, 2025, just after 3:30pm, Sheriff Brent White and Chief Deputy Sam Adams located Heather D. Thornton (45) of Marion at a residence off Joe Peek Road. Thornton was arrested by Sheriff White on two outstanding warrants. She was charged on a Lyon District Court complaint warrantcharging her with Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine). She was also served with a Crittenden District Court bench warrant for Failure to Appear in court as it pertained to a Driving on a DUI Suspended License-1st Offense charge.
When Thornton was arrested, she was found to be in possession of other illegal narcotics. She was additionally charged, by Sheriff White, with Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree (drug unspecified), Possession of Controlled Substance-2nd Degree (drug unspecified), and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession. Thornton was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Wednesday, January 8, 2025, around 6:18pm, Deputy Josh Travis was dispatched to a single vehicle collision with injury on KY 730 West in the city limits of Eddyville. His investigation revealed a 2024 Ford Edge, driven by Tyler A. West (30) of Princeton was East on KY 730 when he swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway, before losing control and exiting the right shoulder and colliding with a large section of limestone rock. West was slightly injured but declined transport to a hospital. Deputy Travis was assisted by Lyon EMS and Deputy Shannon Oliver at the scene.
- On Thursday, January 9, 2025, around 1pm, deputies served Heather Anderson (49) of Cawood with a Harlan District Court bench warrant for Non-payment of Court Costs, Fines, Fees. Anderson is pending extradition back to Harlan County.
- On Thursday, January 9, 2025, just before 4:30pm, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious person complaint on KY 730 East near the intersection with KY 293, across from Saratoga Methodist Church. The initial callers were concerned the person may be intoxicated due to the way they were acting while on a bridge over a creek at that location. Deputy Josh Travis, Chief Deputy Sam Adams, and Sheriff Brent White responded. They located Joshua E. Harper (35) of Eddyville who was manifestly under the influence of Methamphetamine. He was arrested and found to be in possession of suspected Methamphetamine and additional evidence revealed he had been trespassing on property he was not allowed to be upon. Harper was charged by Deputy Travis with Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree, Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree (Methamphetamine), and Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance. Harper was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Thursday, January 9, 2025, around 5:15pm, Sheriff Brent White was dispatched to a single vehicle collision on Titus Road. His investigation revealed a 2017 Ram 1550 pickup truck driven by Aimee L. Thorp (51) of Eddyville was East when a deer entered her path. She was unable to avoid the collision with the animal. No injuries were reported.
- On Friday, January 10, 2025, around 4:45pm, Chief Deputy Sam Adams served a Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant on Paula J. Hunter (47) of Eddyville. Hunter was indicted by a Lyon County Grand Jury for Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession. This is Hunter’s sixth felony case in four years. Hunter is lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Saturday, January 11, 2025, around 8:10am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams served a Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant on Michael R. Mason (48) of Princeton charging him with Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree (Methamphetamine). Mason is lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.