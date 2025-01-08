National Weather Service | Local Update

Weather Update for Livingston and Crittenden counties
Issued January 8, 2025, 3:50 AM by the National Weather Service, Paducah, KY
Winter Storm Watch in Effect
- Timing: Late Thursday night through Friday evening.
- Snow Accumulation:
- 4 inches or more of snow is likely in the watch area, with heavier amounts possible.
- At least 1 inch of snow is expected region-wide.
- Chance of Heavy Snowfall:
- There is a 60-80% chance of snowfall exceeding 4 inches in parts of the region.
Impacts:
- Travel Difficulties:
Snow will accumulate quickly, significantly impacting travel. Hazardous road conditions are expected for both the Friday morning and evening commutes.
- Cold Temperatures:
Temperatures will remain below freezing during the storm, worsening road conditions and increasing risks.
Additional Cold Weather Concerns:
- Wind Chill:
Single-digit wind chill values near zero are expected early this morning and again Thursday morning.
- Freezing Conditions:
Lingering power outages could exacerbate the cold’s dangers, including risks of frozen plumbing.
Outlook:
- Friday: Moderate to heavy snowfall to continue with below-freezing temperatures throughout the day.
- Sunday: Temperatures may rise above freezing temporarily but will drop again Sunday night as another cold front arrives, bringing sub-freezing air into the region.