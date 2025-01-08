Wednesday, January 8, 2025

National Weather Service | Local Update


Weather Update for Livingston and Crittenden counties 
Issued January 8, 2025, 3:50 AM by the National Weather Service, Paducah, KY

Winter Storm Watch in Effect

  • Timing: Late Thursday night through Friday evening.
  • Snow Accumulation:
    • 4 inches or more of snow is likely in the watch area, with heavier amounts possible.
    • At least 1 inch of snow is expected region-wide.
  • Chance of Heavy Snowfall:
    • There is a 60-80% chance of snowfall exceeding 4 inches in parts of the region.

Impacts:

  • Travel Difficulties:
    Snow will accumulate quickly, significantly impacting travel. Hazardous road conditions are expected for both the Friday morning and evening commutes.
  • Cold Temperatures:
    Temperatures will remain below freezing during the storm, worsening road conditions and increasing risks.

Additional Cold Weather Concerns:

  • Wind Chill:
    Single-digit wind chill values near zero are expected early this morning and again Thursday morning.
  • Freezing Conditions:
    Lingering power outages could exacerbate the cold’s dangers, including risks of frozen plumbing.

Outlook:

  • Friday: Moderate to heavy snowfall to continue with below-freezing temperatures throughout the day.
  • Sunday: Temperatures may rise above freezing temporarily but will drop again Sunday night as another cold front arrives, bringing sub-freezing air into the region.
Posted by at