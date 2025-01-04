Winter Storm Emergency Declaration

As the forecasted winter storm approaches, bringing widespread ice accumulation followed by heavy snowfall, both Crittenden County and the City of Marion have declared a state of emergency. The storm is expected to impact the area from this evening through January 6. This proactive declaration enables local authorities to coordinate resources effectively and respond swiftly to protect the safety and well-being of residents. Judge-Executive Perry Newcom and Mayor D'Anna Browning each issued emergency declarations earlier this afternoon.
Emergency Response Plans in Motion
Crittenden County’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been activated, with all emergency response agencies on full alert. Comprehensive emergency action plans have been distributed to ensure preparedness. Collaboration with state, local, and emergency response agencies is well underway to address potential challenges, including power outages, dangerous road conditions, and shelter needs.
Assistance and Emergency Services
Residents requiring assistance during the storm are encouraged to contact dispatch at 270-965-3500 for non-urgent needs or call 911 in case of an emergency. Crittenden County Emergency Management and MCC-911 Dispatch are coordinating efforts to address emergency calls and ensure necessary resources are deployed promptly.
Shelters and Support Services
Plans for emergency shelters are in place to provide relief in the event of power outages or severe cold. These shelters are controlled-access facilities, with locations determined based on specific needs, such as warming stations or power-loss shelters. Residents requiring shelter will be directed by emergency services to the appropriate facility.
Stay Safe and Prepared
As the storm progresses, residents are urged to remain informed, avoid unnecessary travel, and take necessary precautions to stay safe. For updates on the situation and guidance, monitor local news outlets and official emergency communications channels.