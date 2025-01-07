Crittenden Among Hardest Hit by Ice

National Weather Service in Paducah has released its assessment of the freezing rain and ice accumulation that struck southern Illinois and western Kentucky over the weekend, highlighting the significant impact on Crittenden County.
Crittenden was among the hardest-hit areas, particularly in its northern region, where up to three-fourths of an inch of ice accumulated. This area, along with the rest of southern Illinois, saw some of the most severe conditions.
Meanwhile, southern Crittenden County, Livingston County and Caldwell County experienced ice totals ranging from a quarter to half an inch.
Most of western Kentucky received between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of ice, with lower totals reported in Hickman and Fulton counties.
At one time on Sunday, 100% of Kenergy's service area was without power in Crittenden County.
The widespread ice storm left more than 100,000 residents across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, northwestern Kentucky and southwest Indiana without power at its peak Sunday night into Monday morning.
Due to the lingering effects of the storm, schools in Crittenden, Caldwell and Livingston counties are closed today as crews continue to address icy conditions and power restoration efforts.