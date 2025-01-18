Crittenden opens Gov Cup action

The 2025 Governor’s Cup high school season begins next week, as academic teams from across the state will compete in eight events in district competitions.
Governor’s Cup includes eight events: two team events – future problem solving and quick recall – and six individual events – assessments in arts and humanities, language arts, mathematics, science and social studies along with a composition event.
The future problem solving and composition events will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the host sites for the district competition, and the quick recall and assessment events and the awards ceremony will be held Saturday, Jan. 25.
In future problem solving, teams are given a hypothetical situation and asked to come up with a solution. In quick recall, teams of four students compete in a question-and-answer competiton.
The breakdown of Governor’s Cup high school Region 1 districts is:
• District 1: Ballard Memorial, Carlisle County (host), Fulton, Fulton County and Hickman County.
• District 2: Marshall County, McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman and St. Mary (host).
• District 3: Calloway County, Graves County (host), Mayfield and Murray.
• District 4: Caldwell County, Crittenden County, Livingston Central and Trigg County (host).
The top two teams in the team events and the top five individuals in the individual events advance to theregional competition, to be held Feb. 17 and 22 at McCracken County High School.
The same format is used to determine who advances from the regional competition to the state competition March 14-17 at The Galt House in Louisville.
Competitors in each event earn team points for how they place in those events. In the team events, the first-place team received eight points, the second-place team earns five points, the third-place team gets three points and the fourth-place team receives one point.
In the individual events, first place receives five points, second place gets four points, third place earns three points, fourth place receives two points and fifth place gets one point. Where there are ties, the points are divided evenly.
Begun in 1986 through a directive from Gov. Martha Layne Collins, this year marks the 40th season of Governor’s Cup competition. The competitions – also held at the middle school and elementary school levels – are sanctioned by the Kentucky Association of Academic Competitions.
For more information about Governor’s Cup, visit kaac.com.