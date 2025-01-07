Lyon County Sheriff's Report

LYON COUNTY SHERIFF’S ACTIVITY
- On Monday, December 30, 2024, beginning around 9:30am and continuing through Tuesday, December 31, 2024, around 7:16pm, deputies served multiple warrants from Lyon Circuit and District Courts on the following offenders:
- Marcos Herrera-Zamora (38) of Norfolk, VA, charged with five (5) counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument-2nd Degree.
- Miranda Gerald (31) of Benton, charged with Probation Violation for Felony Offense.
- Nicopolis English (46) of Paducah, charged with Failure to Appear in Lyon District Court as it pertained to a Criminal Mischief case.
- Alonzo Sherrill (46) of Mayfield, charged with DUI-2nd Offense, Operating on Suspended License, Fleeing/Evading Police-1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree, Criminal Mischief-1st Degree, numerous other traffic related offenses and Persistent Felony Offender-1st Degree.
- Leanci Menocal Vega (26) of Sarasota, FL, charged with Fleeing/Evading-1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree, DUI-1st Offense, Receiving Stolen Property-$10,000 or more, Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia-Possession, and numerous traffic offenses.
- Messiah O. Robinson (20) of Gaston, SC, who was extradited from South Carolina and charged with Probation Violation for Felony Offense. Robinson was previously convicted in May of 2024 of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance and Trafficking in Marijuana. A circuit judge granted Robinson shock probation in those cases, to which the offender now stands accused of violating the terms of that probation.
- On Tuesday, December 31, 2024, around 3:42pm, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers and Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a domestic assault complaint on KY 903, just North of Lamasco. The victimwas able to flee the residence to safety and call for assistance. The male offender refused to communicate and come outside for the officers. Approximately two hours later at 5:50pm, he was detained and identified as James A. Gilkey (50) of Eddyville. Gilkey was charged by KSP with Assault-4th Degree (domestic violence), Terroristic Threatening-3rd Degree, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Criminal Mischief-2nd Degree, and Menacing. Gilkey was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Wednesday, January 1, 2025, around 12:20pm, Sheriff Brent White was dispatched to a complaint at a Kuttawa business. Upon arrival, he made contact with Nicholas S. Shepler (26) of Paducah. Shepler was upset over a vehicle being impounded which was left in a parking lot while he went to Hopkinsville with a female friend. Upon returning to where he had left the vehicle, he discovered it had been towed at the request of the property owner’s management. The female friend with Shepler, identified as Kaitlin B. Atwell (26) of Hopkinsville, was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics while in the parking lot of the Kuttawa business. Shepler and Atwell were also determined to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance. Both were arrested by Sheriff White. Shepler was charged with Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Atwell was charged with Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia-Possession, Possession of Controlled Substance-3rd Degree, and Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree, 2nd Offense. Atwell was on supervised probation for a previous conviction for Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree (Methamphetamine) out of Trigg Circuit Court. Shepler was out of custody and on bond from McCracken Circuit Court for Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine). Both were lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Thursday, January 2, 2025, around 5:28pm, Deputy Josh Travis responded to the 2700 block of Elkhorn Tavern Road for a two-vehicle collision. His investigation revealed a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, operated by Kelsey L. Vega Garcia (24) of Eddyville, was East bound on Elkhorn Tavern Road. A 2005 Buick Lesabre, operated by Gary R. Tucker (68) of Eddyville, was West bound. The Garcia vehicle failed to maintain her lane of travel and sideswiped the Tucker vehicle. Tucker reportedly had to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision. There were no injuries reported in the collision.
- On Friday, January 3, 2025, around 9pm, Deputy Shannon Oliver responded to a motorist assist off Days Inn Drive in Kuttawa. His investigation revealed a Jordan L. Miller (31) of South Bend, IN drove up to assist another motorist who had driven their vehicle into a ditch area. Deputy Oliver detected that Miller was under the influence of alcoholic beverages and after a roadside investigation, he was arrested and charged with DUI-1st Offense. Miller was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.