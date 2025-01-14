Round Trip Ride to All A State

Patriot Tours is organizing a chartered bus trip to the Lady Rockets’ game on Wednesday, Jan. 22 in the All A Classic State Tournament at Owensboro, if at least 30 riders register by noon Monday.
Cost is $40, which does not include your $10 game ticket from GoFan.
Bus will travel non-stopped to Owensboro, leaving Marion around 5:30 p.m., and leave following the game on a non-stopped return trip. To register email or call Denis Hodge at denishodge14@gmail.com 270-704-0643.
