Weather update | Basketball updates | No school

Update 3pm with no school Wednesday
While the threat of snowfall later in the week looms large for local residents and planners, things are getting back to something akin to normal today.
Still, KU is showing a handful of power users without electricity in Marion, and Kenergy has a few isolated spots with about 150 customers still without power. Those are concentrated in the areas of Phin Croft Road, Siloem Church Road, Irma White Road, KY 838, Wring-Grimes Road, North Kirk Bluff, View Road, and Dameron Road.
Planners of high school sporting events are trying to sort through options, as the All A Classic boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments are supposed to be played this week. Crittenden County is hosting the girls’ tournament, and Dawson Springs is hosting the boys’.
The Rocket basketball team will host Lyon County tonight at 6 p.m. for the opening round of the tournament at Rocket Arena. The semifinal and final rounds will be at Dawson.
The Lady Rockets’ opening game, which was originally set for Monday, is now slated for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Rocket Arena. The semifinals are Thursday, with the championship at 4 p.m. Saturday in Marion.
Additionally, there will be no school in Crittenden County on Wednesday.