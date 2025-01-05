Latest Weather Related Update

Updated with additional information at 8:30pm
The warming shelter will open at 4:30pm.
Crittenden County Rescue Squad, volunteer fire departments, Marion Fire Department area available to assist.
Those seeking shelter at the warming center will need to bring, if possible, sleeping bags, blankets, food, phone chargers, stadium chairs, their personal medication, etc.
Anyone needing emergency assistance can call E-911 Dispatch at 270-965-3500.
SECOND WARMING SHELTER
Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department has been established as a warming shelter as well. If you are in the Shady Grove area and need assistance, call 270-836-8368.
POWER OUTAGES
There are widespread outages across the area. Below are links to local power companies' outage maps.
ROAD REPORT
While roads are currently wet without much icing, they are expected to refreeze overnight which will make driving conditions hazardous.
SCHOOLS
Crittenden, Lyon, Livingston and Caldwell counties will have no school Monday.
OTHER CLOSINGS
- Crittenden County Office Complex
- Crittenden-Livingston Water District office
- Marion City Hall
SPORTS EVENTS
- All A Classic Basketball Tournament at Rocket Arena is postponed from Monday to Tuesday
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE UPDATE
Warnings and advisories remain in effect.
In general, a transition to mainly freezing rain and drizzle is expected through the evening hours while the heaviest of the precipitation gradually winds down from west to east. Even in southern counties where plain rain has been falling, icing continues in the trees with a very shallow sub-freezing layer.
While some melting of ice remains possible in southern/eastern counties this evening, much colder air on the back side of the system will change leftover precipitation to light snow overnight and into Monday morning. This will result in an accumulation of 1 to 2 inches of new snowfall through Monday morning, with heaviest accumulation focused across northern sections of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, and southwest Indiana.
In addition, plunging temperatures will likely cause refreezing of roadways, even where melting has been observed this afternoon. Those locations across the heart of the Quad State region, roughly in and near the Ice Storm Warning area, will likely continue to experience downed tree branches and power lines causing extensive power outages through the night and into Monday given the gusty winds anticipated.