CRITTENDEN COUNTY | Missing Person

Kentucky State Police are investigating a report of a missing person from Crittenden County.
Cook is described as a white female, standing 5’4” tall and weighing 136 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a hoodie, and tennis shoes. Distinctive tattoos include the phrase “Hakuna Matata” above her chest and floral designs on both lower arms.
Anyone with information about Rachel Cook's whereabouts is urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at (270) 676-3313. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the KSP website using their online tip form at www.kentuckystatepolice.ky.gov/tip.The investigation remains ongoing and is being led by Trooper Darron Holliman.