Park snow party tonight

A snow party in the park is planned for 5 p.m., today at Marion's City-County Park.
Coordinated by Mayor D'Anna Browning with assistance from local agencies and businesses, the event will feature a sledding contest, a snowman building contest, warming stations, food, prize giveaways and door prizes.
Hot dogs, chili and s'mores are being provided, along with popcorn, cookies, hot chocolate, and cider from local businesses.
The UK Basketball game will be aired on a big screen at 7:30 p.m., with fireworks following the win.
Many individuals and businesses are providing everything needed to make this a memorable event for the residents of Marion, particularly its youth.
See the Mayor's Office - City of Marion, KY Facebook page for more details.