Water District Bills List in Mail

Residents can call the office at 270-988-2680 to obtain their bill amounts. The water district requests that customers avoid contacting the water plant unless it's a water-related emergency, as plant staff do not have access to billing information.
The district has about 3,600 customers. While some are set up for auto pay, most are not.
It appears, the district says, that the bills were incorrectly routed to Louisville from the Evansville sorting center. Now, the bills cannot be found.
The district apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks its customers for their patience.