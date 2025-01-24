Lady Rockets play today in state quarterfinal

|Anna Boone (2) and Elliot Evans (22)
Crittenden County's girls' basketball team will play Louisville Whitefield Academy at 1 p.m., today in Owensboro in the quarterfinal round of the All A Classic State Tournament.
The Lady Rockets (15-3) will face Louisville's Whitefield Academy (13-3). Whitefield beat Knott County Central 35-30 in the opening round while CCHS beat Martin County by 19.
Whitefield Academy is ranked No. 56 in Kentucky, according to KHSAA's power rankings. The Lady Rockets are No. 32.
The winner of today's matchup will play either Danville Christian (12-5) or Metcalfe County (16-4) at 10:30 a.m., Saturday. The championship game is at 2 p.m., Sunday.
Schools were dismissed in the county today so students and staff could attend the game in Owensboro.