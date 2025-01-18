WEATHER UPDATE: Below Freezing until Thursday

A prolonged Arctic air mass is set to bring dangerously cold temperatures to the region, with conditions expected to persist from Sunday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah.
Temperatures will drop below freezing tonight and remain below 32 degrees until Thursday. Wind chills could fall to as low as -8 Sunday night, with high temperatures reaching only the teens or 20s and lows in the single digits. A light dusting of snow is possible tonight, mainly in western Kentucky.
The cold snap is expected to be more severe and longer-lasting than recent events, but no winter storms are forecast. Residents are urged to take precautions, particularly those working with unsheltered populations.