WEATHER UPDATE: Below Freezing until Thursday

Lyon County Sheriff's Activity - On Monday, January 6, 2025, around 9:44pm, Deputy David Carroll was on patrol in the Suwanee area when he made a traffic stop on a vehicle...

HOUSE FIRE | Family gets out safely The Marion Fire Department, along with firefighters and resources from across Crittenden and Livingston counties, responded to a house fire ...

MONDAY FIRST NEWS NOW Powered by First United Bank LISTEN NOW Press Editor Chris Evans interviewing Mayor Browning during Party in the Park for this morning's show

FRIDAY NEWScast | Get Weekend Ready LISTEN NOW --- Livingston Hospital Expansion Project New Lawman Coming to Town Much more in News and Sports