Cave-In-Rock Ferry back to full weekend schedule

Starting at 6 a.m. on Feb. 1, the ferry will again run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. As always, operations will remain subject to weather and river conditions.
The ferry had temporarily adjusted its schedule last fall due to a pilot shortage. In November, the ferry operated from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends, while maintaining its regular 16-hour weekday schedule.
The ferry transports about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River daily, serving as a crucial link for commuters traveling between Kentucky and Illinois.