KY Pausing State Tax-Paying Portal for business

MESSAGE from KY DEPT OF REVENUE
Kentucky Department of Revenue will temporarily pause operations for two weeks beginning on February 26 to prepare to launch a new business tax portal, MyTaxes, on March 14. We appreciate your patience during this important transition.
As of 4 p.m., on February 26, OneStop will no longer be available. When operations resume on March 14, business tax filers will utilize the new business tax portal, MyTaxes.
Please ensure your email address and contact information are updated in OneStop and print any historical return data from OneStop that you want to save.
Beginning on February 26, you will not be able to access these records in OneStop.*
Beginning February 26, the Department of Revenue will archive historical return data from OneStop, and business taxpayers will need to contact our office to access their files. The retrieval process will be lengthy, so print your data now to ensure timely access.
You are receiving this email because you previously paid Kentucky business taxes in OneStop. This is the third of seven messages to inform you of the new system and provide answers to frequently asked questions. You will receive your new login credentials from the Kentucky Department of Revenue by March 14.