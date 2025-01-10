HOUSE FIRE | Family gets out safely

The Marion Fire Department, along with firefighters and resources from across Crittenden and Livingston counties, responded to a house fire on Sturgis Road, across from Food Giant.
The blaze started around 8 a.m., awakening the family inside.
A mother and her three children were able to escape unharmed thanks to a fire alarm. The blaze apparently started in the kitchen area.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames but initially struggled to fully extinguish the fire, which was concealed between the walls of the home. They eventually prevailed, saving much of the home and family belongings.