Frigid air coming next week

National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, has issued a warning regarding a prolonged Arctic outbreak impacting the region from Sunday through Wednesday. Key details are as follows:
A surge of Arctic air will result in several days of hazardous cold, with the most severe conditions occurring Sunday through Wednesday.
Wind chill values will range from the single digits to the teens across the region. Sub-zero wind chill values are expected for several hours on Monday and Tuesday mornings.
High temperatures will only reach the teens and 20s, with overnight lows dropping into the single digits.
Conditions are forecasted to moderate back to seasonal norms after Wednesday.
Organizations supporting unhoused populations should activate cold-weather plans immediately to mitigate risks during this period.
For more details and resources, visit the Warming Center Forecast Page at www.weather.gov/pah/WarmingCoolingCenters. Stay informed and take necessary precautions.