Saturday, January 25, 2025

MIssing Person | Webster County

PROVIDENCE, Ky. – Kentucky State Police (KSP) are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man from Webster County.

Francisco E. Ramirez, 34, was last seen in Providence on January 22, 2025. He is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 192 pounds. Ramirez has black hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing red shoes, red basketball shorts, and a light gray sweatshirt.

Authorities urge anyone with information about Ramirez’s whereabouts to reach out to KSP Post 2 at (270) 676-3313. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the Kentucky State Police website by using their online tip form.

The investigation remains active and is being led by Trooper Tyler Hancock.

