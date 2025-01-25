MIssing Person | Webster County

Francisco E. Ramirez, 34, was last seen in Providence on January 22, 2025. He is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 192 pounds. Ramirez has black hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing red shoes, red basketball shorts, and a light gray sweatshirt.
Authorities urge anyone with information about Ramirez’s whereabouts to reach out to KSP Post 2 at (270) 676-3313. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the Kentucky State Police website by using their online tip form.
The investigation remains active and is being led by Trooper Tyler Hancock.