Lady Rockets at State: Details on how to watch, listen

|Morgan Stewart fights for ball in last week's game
🏀 Quick Facts for State: Crittenden County in the All A Classic Girls Basketball Tournament
🕒 Game Schedule:
Crittenden County’s opening round game in the All A Classic Girls Basketball Tournament is set for 8 p.m. Wednesday in Owensboro. They will face 15th Region champion Martin County, which boasts a 7-4 record after a narrow 41-40 victory over Betsy Layne in their region’s title game.
🎯 Team Rankings:
Statewide power rankings place Crittenden County at 32nd, while Martin County holds the 67th spot out of 267 teams in Kentucky.
💪 Potential Next Matchups:
If Crittenden County advances, they will play at 1 p.m. Friday against the 14th or 7th Region champion. The semifinal round is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with the championship game set for noon Sunday at Owensboro’s SportsCenter.
📺 Watch & Listen Live:
Live Video Broadcast: PrepSpin will provide exclusive live streaming for $14.95.
Radio Broadcast: The All A Classic will produce a network radio broadcast.
For more details on how to watch or listen, visit allaclassic.org.