RAIN RAIN RAIN | Next 2 days

The National Weather Services says Crittenden and Livingston counties can expect heavy rains to move into the area overnight tonight and through tomorrow night.
A Flood Watch is in effect from 3AM Thursday to 3AM Friday. Widespread 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain is possible with locally higher amounts of 3 to 4 inches. Please see the attached DSS Packet.
● On average, one and a half to two and a half inches of rainfall is forecast tonight through Friday, with the wettest period Thursday afternoon-evening.
● Areas within the red dashed circle could see the heaviest rainfall. Locally higher amounts of 3 to 4 inches are possible.
● The areas that do see 2+ inches of rain are the most likely to have flash flooding concerns.
● Remember Turn Around Don’t Drown if you encounter a flooded roadway.